Cold front on the way

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We will see a few showers this evening and overnight as lows stay in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Friday will be a cooler day as a cold front will pass through and cool us back down to around 80 for highs. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible on Friday.

Saturday will be a nice dry day with highs in the upper 70s.

Sunday we will run the risk for a few showers as highs top out in the upper 70s.

Next week we will see a slight chance of showers every day with highs in the lower 80s.

