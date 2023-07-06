Evelyn M. Skinner, 99, native of Alexandria Bay

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Evelyn M. Skinner, 99, died July 3rd, at Summit Village, where she had resided for the last three years.

She was born May 27, 1924, in Alexandria Bay, daughter of Gustav and Myrtle Wagoner Kall. She grew up a St. Lawrence River kid rowing her skiff made for her by her father.

She graduated from Alexandria Central in 1940 and Married Francis Skinner on June 18, 1943. She worked at Quencer’s Store in Redwood and many years at Brownie’s Diner in downtown Alex Bay. She enjoyed family card games, cribbage, reading, gardening, and maintained her own home until she was 90 years young. She was very independent and witty.

Evelyn is survived by her four daughters Lynda (Douglas) Williams, Marsha (Louis) Perry, Sheila (Richard) Morrow, and Cindy Skinner, 10 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, 5 great-great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

She is pre-deceased by her husband Francis, her sister Harriet Brown, and three brothers Gustav Jr., Edward, and William (fondly remembered as “Uncle Bill” by many) Kall.

Graveside services at Barnes Settlement Cemetery will be announced in the near future.

Memorial donations may be made in her name to the Alexandria Bay Fire Department.

Arrangements are with Costello Funeral Service & Cremations, Alexandria Bay.

Online Condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com

