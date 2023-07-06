George William Fairbanks, 100, of Massena

George William Fairbanks, 100, passed away Sunday, June 25, 2023 at Massena Memorial Hospital after a brief illness. (Source: funeral home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - George William Fairbanks, 100, passed away Sunday, June 25, 2023 at Massena Memorial Hospital after a brief illness.

Born on September 21, 1922 in New York City, the son of the late Harry John and Fanny T. (MacNaughton) Fairbanks. His youth was spent in Scarsdale NY and he graduated high school from Hackley School. With WWII looming he attended air craft mechanic school preparing for the call to serve. His tour of duty was with the Army Air Corps supporting the war in the Pacific.

Upon returning from the war, he achieved his Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering from RPI in Troy NY. On June 9, 1951, he married Sally Alma Simmons in Troy, NY. Sally predeceased him on September 8, 2015.

George worked as an engineer for ALCOA, from where he retired in 1981 after 26 years of service. When George interviewed for his position at Alcoa, he fell in love with the great St. Lawrence River and the north country. Always dear to his heart were the Adirondacks where he spent summers of his youth in Jay, NY where his grandparents owned the general store. His love for the river continued throughout his life as he was an avid boater and longtime member of the Lake St. Lawrence Yacht Club and the Power Squadron.

His passion for photography started as a young teenager and continued throughout his life. He maintained a photographic darkroom in his home to develop and print his black and white photographs in addition to making his own picture frames. Portraits of his family and friends grace our walls and display his technical and artistic skill.

After retirement, he and Sally enjoyed travelling throughout the United States, always with his camera equipment in tow. He had an eclectic sense of style as he captured the beauty of our country with a particular fondness for Arches National Park in Utah. Following the death of his wife, George valued the new friendships he forged during his morning coffee at McDonald’s on South Main Street, Massena.

George is survived by his two daughters, Lynn Seeholzer and her husband, Steven of Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania and Sandra Fairbanks-McGlynn and her husband, George of Whitesboro, New York; his grandchildren, Glenn Seeholzer, Laura Seeholzer and her husband Maxime Kinet, Kelly McGlynn, Deborah McGlynn and her future husband Bradley Sutliff; as well as two great grandsons, Camille and Rémy Kinet.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena where a service will be held on September 23,2023 at 11am.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing, may consider memorial contributions to be made in his memory to Save the River, 409 Riverside Dr, Clayton, NY 13624.

Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences to his family online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.