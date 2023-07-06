Heat advisories across the north country

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Heat has been building day by day all week and today it will reach its peak.

With the dew point in the low 60s, the morning was fairly pleasant, but that changes as temperatures climb and the dew point gets close to 70, making for oppressive humidity.

It will be sunny, and highs will be in the upper 80s and into the 90s.

There’s a heat advisory already in effect for northern and southwestern St. Lawrence County. An advisory for Jefferson and Lewis counties and central New York takes effect at 11 a.m. Both advisories expire at 8 p.m. today.

There’s a 30% to 40% chance of rain overnight. It will be warm and muggy with lows around 70.

It will be hot on Friday, too, but not as extreme. There’s a 60% chance of rain and showers — and thunderstorms — will be off and on as a cold front moves through.

Highs will be around 80.

Saturday will be partly sunny with highs around 80.

It will be in the upper 70s on Sunday. It will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of afternoon rain.

It will be partly sunny with a 30% chance of rain each day from Monday through Wednesday. Highs will be in the low 80s all three days.

