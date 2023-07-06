Local departments to receive $650K for firefighting gear

WASHINGTON (WWNY) - Seven Jefferson County fire departments will share hundreds of thousands of dollars to spend on new protective equipment.

New York’s U.S. Senators Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand announced $648,363 in federal funding to all the departments to replace their aging gear.

The funding comes through a FEMA grant program for firefighters.

Receiving the funds are fire departments from Adams, Adams Center, Belleville, Plessis, Rodman, Sackets Harbor, and Smithville.

Between them, they’ll be able to buy 150 sets of turnout gear, each of which includes a coat, pants, boots, helmet, two hoods, and two pairs of gloves.

The senators say that local firefighters tell them that most of the gear in service is well over 10 years old, with some manufactured as long ago as 1996.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.