Man accused of drugging pregnant woman, causing miscarriage

Dia Beshara, 39, is charged with assault after investigators say he gave a pregnant woman the...
Dia Beshara, 39, is charged with assault after investigators say he gave a pregnant woman the drug mifepristone without her knowledge, triggering a miscarriage.(Source: Rensselaer County Sheriff's Office via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (CNN) - A New York man has been arrested on an accusation he drugged a pregnant woman to trigger a miscarriage.

Investigators with the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office say 39-year-old Dia Beshara gave a pregnant woman the drug mifepristone without her knowledge.

The victim told investigators the drug caused her to miscarry.

Beshara was arrested Monday. He was charged with assault and released with an order of protection in place on behalf of his victim.

Deputies say the case developed from a 15-month investigation.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Police lights
2 arrested in Watertown for excessive punishment to a 15-year-old
A downtown Watertown property owner wants parking spaces in front of his building restored -...
Watertown property owner: don’t ask us to pay
Crash
2 sent to hospital in Town of Henderson crash
Three veteran educators in the Watertown City School District have been given new assignments,...
Watertown school district names three to new assignments
Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service
Body recovered from the St. Lawrence River near Ross Island

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump's valet Walt Nauta, center, visits Versailles restaurant...
Trump valet charged in classified documents case set again for arraignment after earlier delays
President Joe Biden listens as he meets with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in the Oval...
Biden is heading to South Carolina to show his economic agenda is keeping even red states humming
Kate Evans sent us this shot of daisies at sunset in Rutland.
Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: The Fourth, flowers & north country scenery
Wake Up Weather
Heat advisories across the north country