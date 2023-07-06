Michael J. Cunningham, 62, of Canton

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Michael J. Cunningham, 62, of US-11, Canton died unexpectedly at his home on Monday, July 3, 2023.

A memorial prayer service will be held on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at 2:00 PM at Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton with burial to follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Canton.

Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Mary’s Church, Canton.

Condolences may be shared by visiting www.lawrencefuneralhome.org

