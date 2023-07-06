National Weather Service: Stay out of the heat if you can

BUFFALO, New York (WWNY) - With temperatures expected to feel as if they’re in the mid- to upper 90s Thursday, the National Weather Service is advising people to stay inside if they can.

There’s a heat advisory until 8 p.m. for northern and southwestern St. Lawrence County, Jefferson County, Lewis County, and a large swath through central and western New York.

Actual temperatures are expected in the low to mid-90s. The dewpoint will be in the upper 60s and close to 70, which means it will be extremely, oppressively humid.

It’s the humidity that makes it feel hotter than what a thermometer reads.

Forecaster say people should drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room if they can, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

They recommend that people take extra precautions if they work or spend time outside and to reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening if they can. Lightweight and loose-fitting clothing is advised.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Also, officials say to call 911 if anyone is suffering from heat stroke.

