Report: U.S. will encourage three vaccinations

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Americans will be encouraged to get three vaccinations against respiratory illnesses, instead of just the traditional flu shot, the New York Times reported Wednesday.

Federal health officials will urge people to get vaccinated against the flu, Covid and R.S.V. Federal health officials have already asked drug companies to produce reformulated Covid vaccines, the Times reported.

The three shot regimen is aimed at avoiding a repeat of widespread respiratory illness - and thousands of deaths - last winter.

The newspaper reports uncertainties remain about how the vaccines are best administered, who is likely to benefit, what the risks are and whether most Americans will get the shots.

