Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: The Fourth, flowers & north country scenery
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We hope it was a fun Fourth of July for everyone.
We got a few exciting shots of fireworks, but none more fun than a shot of Brody hitting the worm in Watertown — and looking very patriotic while doing it.
For our Flower Power pics this week:
- Kate Evans got a nice shot of some daisies at sunset in Rutland.
- Patty Farrell shared her pretty pink lilies.
- And Patricia Flores has a lovely hibiscus.
In other pics viewers sent us:
- Sandy Young saw a bald eagle near Norwood.
- Brett Hoyt got a scenic shot in Ogdensburg.
- And Lindsey Kennett saw a perfect rainbow in Champion.
Keep sending us those pics via Send It To 7 on our website and mobile app.
Our Flower Power and Pics of the Week galleries are below for your enjoyment.
