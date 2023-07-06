Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: The Fourth, flowers & north country scenery

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We hope it was a fun Fourth of July for everyone.

We got a few exciting shots of fireworks, but none more fun than a shot of Brody hitting the worm in Watertown — and looking very patriotic while doing it.

For our Flower Power pics this week:

- Kate Evans got a nice shot of some daisies at sunset in Rutland.

- Patty Farrell shared her pretty pink lilies.

- And Patricia Flores has a lovely hibiscus.

In other pics viewers sent us:

- Sandy Young saw a bald eagle near Norwood.

- Brett Hoyt got a scenic shot in Ogdensburg.

- And Lindsey Kennett saw a perfect rainbow in Champion.

