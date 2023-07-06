Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: The Fourth, flowers & north country scenery

Send It To 7 Pics of the Week
By Emily Griffin
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We hope it was a fun Fourth of July for everyone.

We got a few exciting shots of fireworks, but none more fun than a shot of Brody hitting the worm in Watertown — and looking very patriotic while doing it.

For our Flower Power pics this week:

- Kate Evans got a nice shot of some daisies at sunset in Rutland.

- Patty Farrell shared her pretty pink lilies.

- And Patricia Flores has a lovely hibiscus.

In other pics viewers sent us:

- Sandy Young saw a bald eagle near Norwood.

- Brett Hoyt got a scenic shot in Ogdensburg.

- And Lindsey Kennett saw a perfect rainbow in Champion.

Keep sending us those pics via Send It To 7 on our website and mobile app.

Our Flower Power and Pics of the Week galleries are below for your enjoyment.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
2 arrested in Watertown for excessive punishment to a 15-year-old
A downtown Watertown property owner wants parking spaces in front of his building restored -...
Watertown property owner: don’t ask us to pay
Crash
2 sent to hospital in Town of Henderson crash
Three veteran educators in the Watertown City School District have been given new assignments,...
Watertown school district names three to new assignments
Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service
Body recovered from the St. Lawrence River near Ross Island

Latest News

Send It To 7 Pics of the Week
Dayna Lancaster tends to her alpacas at her Rock Hollow Farm in Hermon.
Ag report: Checking in with the ‘Rock Hollow Boys’
Ag report: Checking in with the 'Rock Hollow Boys'
Local author inspires others