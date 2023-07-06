Softball tourney to benefit Relay For Life

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - An annual Relay For Life Softball Tournament in Lowville is coming up later this month.

Caree Turck is captain of Team Faith. She says all the money raised will go to the American Cancer Society Relay For Life.

Watch the video above for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

The tournament starts at 8 a.m. on Saturday, July 29, at Larabee Softball Field/Lions Field, at the Lewis County Fairgrounds.

There will be a food truck, vendors, kids’ games, and face painting.

The deadline to register a team is Monday, July 10.

You can email clt9802@yahoo.com for more information.

