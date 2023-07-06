Softball tourney to benefit Relay For Life

Relay For Life softball tournament
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - An annual Relay For Life Softball Tournament in Lowville is coming up later this month.

Caree Turck is captain of Team Faith. She says all the money raised will go to the American Cancer Society Relay For Life.

Watch the video above for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

The tournament starts at 8 a.m. on Saturday, July 29, at Larabee Softball Field/Lions Field, at the Lewis County Fairgrounds.

There will be a food truck, vendors, kids’ games, and face painting.

The deadline to register a team is Monday, July 10.

You can email clt9802@yahoo.com for more information.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
2 arrested in Watertown for excessive punishment to a 15-year-old
A downtown Watertown property owner wants parking spaces in front of his building restored -...
Watertown property owner: don’t ask us to pay
Crash
2 sent to hospital in Town of Henderson crash
Three veteran educators in the Watertown City School District have been given new assignments,...
Watertown school district names three to new assignments
Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service
Body recovered from the St. Lawrence River near Ross Island

Latest News

The Watertown Area Boxing Club will host two former greats in the coming months, Gerry Cooney...
Watertown Boxing Club to host 2 former hard hitters
Kate Evans sent us this shot of daisies at sunset in Rutland.
Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: The Fourth, flowers & north country scenery
Wake Up Weather
Heat advisories across the north country
Watertown Boxing Club to host 2 former hard hitters