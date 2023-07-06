Suzanne E. Bartlett, 67, native of Sandy Creek

Suzanne E. Bartlett (nee Blount), 67, passed away at the Samaritan Medical Center on June 28, 2023 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. (Source: funeral home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Suzanne E. Bartlett (nee Blount) passed away at the Samaritan Medical Center on June 28, 2023 after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Sue (as she was known to her many friends) was born on June 14,1956 in Watertown, NY to Floyd Thomas Blount and Evie Blount (nee Benson) in Sandy Creek, NY and lived her entire life in the North Country. She was a graduate of the Gould Academy in Maine, and received her Bachelor’s Degree and her Master’s Degree in Education at SUNY/Oswego. Sandy Creek Central School elementary students benefited from her many years there as a respected teacher.

Sue is survived by her twin sons, Max Bartlett, Sandy Creek, NY and Travis Bartlett, Phoenix, NY; her sisters, Leslie Blount (Black Mountain, NC), Alison Blount LaSpada (Dave), Wallkill, NY, and Cindy Blount, Westport, CT; two nieces; a nephew; and many, many cousins.

Sue was a beautiful woman with a big heart and a lot of empathy. She was devoted to her sons and worked hard to give them a good life. She always had a dog who was her constant companion; Mister, her 8-year-old Labrador retriever, is bereft at her loss.

AA was her passion for 40 years; she served in the organization as a coordinator, reaching out to help those who needed it, even remaining available to those who slipped, went into rehab or jail. She never gave up on anyone, and she made many friends over the years within the AA community.

The sun was her lifelong friend; she spent many hours and days basking on the beach at Sandy Pond with friends and (of course) her dog. Fiercely independent, Sue seldom asked for help for herself while at the same time extending her hand to others. She was not afraid of doing things on her own and enjoyed the water, her boat, and her motorcycle. She loved to travel.

Sue will be sorely missed by her students from Sandy Creek Central School, her AA community, her many friends, her family, and her dog, but most of all by her sons for whom she was a guiding light, a counselor, a parent -- tough but always loving.

The family will hold a celebration of life on Friday, August 25, from 4:00 to 8:00 at Sandy Island Beach, Sandy Pond. On-line condolences may be posted at www.hartandbrucefh.com, and donations can be made in her memory to The American Cancer Society: online at donate.cancer.org, or by phone at 1-800-227-2345.

