Watertown Boxing Club to host 2 former hard hitters

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Area Boxing Club is bringing in two former boxers with impressive credentials.

It will be a couple of big months for the club.

First, golfers will be hitting the links at Willowbrook for the Clubs and Gloves tournament on Saturday, July 22.

Registration starts at 8 a.m. with golf starting at 9 a.m.

The boxing club’s John Pepe tells us special guest Gerry Cooney will be on hand to greet the golfers.

Then on September 16, it’s the 13th annual Carmen Basilio Quest for Champions with another special boxing guest, Irish Mickey Ward. It will be held at the Watertown Fairgrounds exhibition hall.

For more information on both events, contact Pepe at 315-783-4980 or through watertownareaboxingclub.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.