Who’s behind the sign stealing spree? Police ask for public’s help

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Officials say road signs around Jefferson County are being stolen at an alarming rate. Police don’t know who’s taking them or why.

That’s why the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in finding the culprits who, in some cases, have cut the metal posts with saws or pulled them out with chains.

Road signs. They tell us where we are, when to slow down, and where to stop. Without them, driving could be downright dangerous.

In the last 18 months or so, thieves have swiped at least 300 county road signs. Signs maintained by villages and towns throughout the county have also gone missing.

“I’ve never witnessed anything like it over my 35 years. I don’t know where the signs are going or what they’re doing with them,” said Scott Frezzo of the Jefferson County Highway Department.

On County Route 30 in the town of Philadelphia, thieves stole a dozen signs along the road on Monday. They took all kinds, even the stop sign. All of them have been replaced.

“I don’t think they realize the hazards and the total disrespect for cars on the road. This is a very, very dangerous situation. Who’s ever doing this, you need to stop,” said Jefferson County Sheriff Peter Barnett.

Not only are the thefts dangerous, but they’re also costly. The county could be held liable for a crash caused by a missing sign.

Then there’s the expense of replacing the signs. Every time one vanishes, the county highway department makes a new one. The average cost for replacement? About $200 per sign.

In the last year and a half, the county spent an extra $50,000 to $60,000 to replace stolen signs. All of it comes out of the taxpayer’s pocket.

Officials say the thieves seem to target rural roads where few people live, making it a difficult case to crack for the sheriff’s office.

“We are going to step our game up and increase some patrols and maybe even put some cameras up,” said Barnett.

There are a couple of theories about what’s going on. One is: thieves are selling the signs themselves. Another is that they’re selling the metal to scrap dealers. Again, these are just theories.

If you have information, you’re asked to call the sheriff’s office at 315-788-1441 or send a message through its Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.