2 homeless after Cape Vincent fire

CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Two people have been displaced after a fire in Cape Vincent Thursday evening.

Cape Vincent Fire Chief Bill Gould told 7 News that the fire was called in a bit before 7 p.m.

Nobody was home at the time, but responders were able to save two pets.

The fire was contained to the attic but there was extensive water damage to the home.

Gould also said they believe the fire might have been caused by an electrical issue, but the investigation is ongoing.

