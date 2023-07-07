2 or 4 years: how long should Jefferson County legislators be in office?

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Should Jefferson County legislators be in office for 2 or 4 years? That’s the question the county is asking residents to possibly vote on as early as this upcoming election.

The Jefferson County Board of Legislators passed a resolution at its most recent meeting, changing the current laws regarding the length of a lawmaker’s term on the board.

“The county legislator’s looking to extend its own terms from 2 years to 4 years. In order to do that it’s subject to what they call mandatory referendum, which means the voters of Jefferson County get to have a say,” said Jefferson County Republican Elections Commissioner Jude Seymour.

Residents can voice their opinions at a public hearing on August 1. Then lawmakers will decide if the change should go to a public vote later in the year.

One county legislator believes moving to 4 years will bring stability to a lawmaker’s seat.

“I think when you’re a politician, you’re campaigning all the time. In order to get into office, you just get into office, you start doing the job and you turn right around and you’re running again. So a 4-year term allows that legislator to go to work for the constituents that voted him in,” said Robert Cantwell (R. - District 1).

“It is somewhat difficult if you’re new to pack all that in, in one year, and then run the next year. It would give people an opportunity to get situation in the seat,” said Philip Reed (R. - District 3).

Right now legislature elections happen in odd years. If the change happens, they would be on even years on the same election cycle as state and federal races. One concern is local races could then get lost in the shuffle.

“By trying to force us all into the same year as them we’re just going to have our voice, and our issues on the local level get lost into state and national politics,” said John Peck (R. - District 7).

If the referendum is on November’s ballot and passes, any changes would not go into effect until 2025.

