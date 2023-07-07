Beating the heat: Residents share their strategies

By John Moore
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Thursday was a day of trying to keep your cool as July heat settled in.

As the mercury soared into the 90s, we found workers still at their jobs in Watertown.

Some of them said it sure was hot, no doubt about it. Others from other walks of life kept their cool in the shade or shopping in air-conditioned stores.

And on a day like that, shade, a breeze, and fan came in handy.

“Very comfortable out here, with my fan running and cars going by,” said Dick Lashway, who was sitting out on his porch.

“Winter’s long,” Gary Seery said. “The longer the winter, the better the heat.”.

Clarence Burpee said he’s dealing with the heat by “staying in the air conditioning in the car, and the house, and the stores.”

It works out fine, he said, “as long as it’s not all summer long.”

