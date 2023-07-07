Blevins’ appointment to Watertown’s planning commission criticized by 2 lawmakers

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Two members of Watertown City Council are criticizing Mayor Jeff Smith’s recent appointment of a new member to the city’s planning commission.

Council Member Lisa Ruggiero issued a statement (seen at the bottom of this article) questioning the mayor’s decision to appoint Maryellen Blevins rather than reappoint Neil Katzman, who has held the position for 11 years and wanted to serve another term.

Ruggiero, who is running for mayor in November, accused Smith of playing politics by rewarding Blevins for suing the city over the golf course purchase earlier this year.

Blevins also unsuccessfully ran for city council.

In addition, Blevins and Smith disagreed with the new Stewart’s Shops location on Washington Street. But the project was approved by the planning commission, and ultimately by the city council.

The mayor says it was simply time for someone else to have an opportunity to be on the board.

“It means we’re going to give everyone a chance, not just keep it to a select few. I think Ms. Blevins will do a great job, ask tough questions, and represent the city very well,” said Smith.

Members are appointed to 7-year terms. Blevins’ term expires in 2030.

Earlier in the week, Council Member Cliff Olney sent an email to city officials and 7 News opposing Blevins’ appointment.

He wrote, “This stinks of cronyism and personal political agenda by the mayor.”

See Ruggiero’s full statement below:

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.