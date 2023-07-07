County attorney: court rulings favor St. Lawrence County Social Services

St. Lawrence County Department of Social Services
St. Lawrence County Department of Social Services(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Two court rulings show the St. Lawrence County Department of Social Services is “doing legally what we’re supposed to be doing,” County Attorney Stephen Button said Friday.

The department has been under fire for several years, particularly from foster parents who claimed the department improperly took children from them.

Of the more than three dozen complaints filed against the department, two resulted in court rulings in June. And in both cases - one in state Supreme Court and one from the state’s Appellate Division - Button said the judges’ decisions “validate the local Department of Social Services is doing exactly what it’s supposed to be doing.”

“I believe they (the people making the complaints) have some real grievance with the way the law was crafted,” Button said. But “a lot of the complaints should be more focused towards these complainants’ issues with state law and state actions,”

Still, Button said, the complaints have done some good. They prompted a reorganization of Social Services, and a big drop in the number of children in foster care from 374 in April, 2021 to 210 in June, 2023.

“That’s a significant drop,” he said.

“We’ve almost seen a 50 percent decrease in the number of children who are in foster care. Instead, now we’re geared towards finding ways in which to have those children stay with family relatives.”

“We’ve always believed we could do better.”

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A downtown Watertown property owner wants parking spaces in front of his building restored -...
Watertown property owner: don’t ask us to pay
Road signs
Who’s behind the sign stealing spree? Police ask for public’s help
Heat Advisory
Watertown ties heat record
Video shows Joseph Damiani on his back porch seconds after his dogs raced past him, closely...
WATCH: Dogs narrowly escape bear by running through doggy door
Several parking spots in front of the Washington Street building were taken away after planter...
City reverses course, will restore some parking spaces

Latest News

Parking spots were taken away after planter boxes were put in. It’s part of the city’s Downtown...
Watertown planters: who knew what and when?
Maryellen Blevins
Blevins’ appointment to Watertown’s planning commission criticized by 2 lawmakers
Retaining wall at Massena's Veteran's Memorial Park
Massena’s Veteran’s Memorial Park to be renovated
Blast From The Past
Blast From The Past: 2004 French Festival