Edwards Opera House Concert

July 8
July 8(Edwards Opera House)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

OUR NEXT SHOW:SATURDAY, JULY 8!

Don’t miss our next show - fifth in our Summer Concert Series will be the Gwen Tracy Duo! The show begins at 7pm.

Tickets are $10 for the live and live-streamed show and are available here and at the door. Please note that the livestream will only be available for 24 hours after the show.

For the last two decades, Gwen Tracy has gained renown as a vocal powerhouse, guitarist, and songwriter. Her musical cocktail calls for two parts blues, one part rock and roll, and a splash of folk tradition. Gwen’s mission, as a performer, is to forge a connection with and inspire her audience. Born into a musical family, Gwen has performed on stage with some of the best musicians in the area and derives the most enjoyment from performing with her long-time musical partner, her father, Jim Tracy. She cites Etta James, Susan Tedeschi, Linda Ronstadt, and Imelda May as her inspirations. -North Country Now

Tickets and Information

