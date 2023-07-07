On the gridiron: General Brown football camp, Red & Black hit the road

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Football is the name of the game with General Brown holding its football camp and the Watertown Red & Black with a road game this weekend.

The 2023 General Brown Football Camp kicked off on Thursday night at Fisher Field.

The camp has more than 100 kids participating from grades 3 through 12 and takes place every Thursday night until August 13.

Lions varsity football coach Doug Black says the camp is important for players working their way up the football ranks at General Brown.

“We work a lot of the basics,” he said. “We get some speed and agility work in, get them used to our offense. Start with our formations, base plays so all the kids are on the same page. It helps having the upperclassmen there to demonstrate. Some of the younger kids get to see the kids they watch on Friday nights and get to practice with them.”

As Black said a number of his varsity players from last year’s team that made it to the state Class C championship game are also in attendance at the camp and they say it’s a great way to get in shape and get ready for the 2023 season.

“Camp is — this camp is more of an agility thing, getting us in shape faster or it’s a jumpstart for the actual season for plays to know them,” senior defensive lineman Devin Hicks said. “Once you already start the real season you can actually know the plays.”

“I mean, we never really stop football,” offensive and defensive lineman Gabe Rawleigh said. “After the season is over it’s always weight room and a whole bunch of other stuff. Football doesn’t ever really stop.”

The Watertown Red & Black are getting set for their Gridiron Developmental Football League contest on the road on Saturday night against the Charlotte Colonials.

These two teams met earlier in the season at George Ashcraft Field, with the Red & Black shutting out Charlotte 50-0.

Red & Black coach George Ashcraft says this time around things may not be as easy, with Watertown missing a number of key players for Saturday night’s contest.

“The guys that we take are taking this very seriously,” Ashcraft said. “I think offensively we’ve got most of the offensive people going. Defensively, we’re going to be missing some people. Again, we’ve got offensive people that are always asking to play defense and we’ll play people where we have to play them. Get a W, that’s what it’s all about. Go down, just play football and come home with a win and enjoy the two-and-a-half-hour ride.”

Watertown at Charlotte, with kickoff set for 5 p.m. on Saturday.

