Jefferson County Fair is next week

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Jefferson County Fair kicks off next week.

Fair president Bob Simpson says the fair will be back at 100% now that there are no longer any pandemic restrictions.

Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.

He says all the competitions and talent shows are all back.

The fair runs from Tuesday, July 11, through Sunday, July 16, at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds in Watertown.

All-day ride bands are $30 and admission to the demolition derby is $10.

You can find out more and see the complete schedule at jeffcofair.org.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.