Joan A. (LaPrade) Burnett, 77, of Rensselaer Falls

RENSSELAER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Mrs. Joan A. (LaPrade) Burnett, 77, died peacefully in the comfort of her home on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 where she was in the company of family while under the care of Hospice.

Joan was born September 18, 1945 in Massena, a daughter of the late John and Mary (Kirby) LaPrade. Joan grew up in Brasher Falls and was a 1964 graduate of St. Lawrence Central. On June 11, 1966, Joan was married to Phillip Burne viatt at St. Patrick’s Church. Together they resided in Rensselaer Falls, raised a family and created a home. In addition to being a mother, Joan worked at the General Store in The Falls under several owners, but the friendships and memories made spanned the years. Joan was quite artistic doing many drawings, paintings, quilts and sewing. She also enjoyed playing cards and checkers. She loved to go camping as well. Her most favored pastime lately was cuddling with her cat Gus while looking out the window, enjoying her view of the river.

In addition to her beloved husband of 57 years, Phillip, she is survived by a daughter, Lisa (James) Hanna, sons, Robert Burnett and Phillip (Lisa) Burnett II, grandchildren Mara Cota, Kody Hanna, James Hanna, Madison Burnett and Haley Burnett and a great-granddaughter, Kalia Cota. She is also survived by a brother, Raymond LaPrade and a sister (Linda (Francis) Jock and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents, John and Mary, a son John Burnett, a brother Francis LaPrade and a sister Marie LaPrade-Ryan.

Contributions in her memory may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care, P.O. Box 510; Potsdam, New York 13676 or to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place; Memphis, TN 38105.

Calling hours for Joan will be held on Saturday, July 8, 2023 from 9:00 am until the time of her funeral service at 11:00 am at the O’Leary Funeral Home, Canton with Father Kevin O’Brien officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Brasher Falls, NY.

Arrangements for Mrs. Joan A. (LaPrade) Burnett are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.

