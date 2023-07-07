Junior golfers on tour this summer

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Up-and-coming golfers hit the links Thursday at Thompson Park Golf Course.

The event was part of a summertime tour for the young golfers.

More than 60 golfers braved the heat for the latest tournament on the NNY Junior Summer Tour.

The program has been around for a long time...

The event at Thompson Park was one of many stops on the Junior Tour.

The tour begins as soon as school lets out for the summer.

The tour encompasses all ranges of age at the junior level.

The Junior Tour has the backing of the Watertown Elks Club. Scott Hirst is the golf chair for the club.

Golf is just one of the many activities the Elks are involved in.

The NNY Junior Golf Summer Tour gives young players a chance to play a sport that they love.

