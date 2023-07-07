Massena’s Veteran’s Memorial Park to be renovated

Retaining wall at Massena's Veteran's Memorial Park
Retaining wall at Massena's Veteran's Memorial Park(WWNY)
By Sean Brynda
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Renovations are scheduled to take place at Massena’s Veteran’s Memorial Park this fall.

The retaining walls on the edge of the park property are either leaning or have collapsed.

Village Mayor Greg Paquin says plans are in the works to make fixes and more.

“Over to the left, nearest the fire station, there’ll be what I call a terrace or observation deck built into that as well as repairing those walls as well. It will all be ADA accessible and we’ll also improve the drainage around here as well,” he said.

As for the cost of the project, estimates are still being made, but have been built into the recent village budget.

“This has been kind of the cornerstone of the community. It honors those who have given the ultimate sacrifice, those that serve in our military today. So, the cost I don’t think is going to be one of the big concerns. I think just doing this right where it lasts for generations to come is more important,” said Paquin.

Massena Department of Public Works Director Marty Miller says the department itself will spearhead most of the restoration and renovations.

“The goal is to get going on the west part of it this fall, where the walls have already deteriorated and have fallen down,” he said.

Paquin says by the time construction is finished, he expects the park to reopen sometime before Veterans Day in 2024.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A downtown Watertown property owner wants parking spaces in front of his building restored -...
Watertown property owner: don’t ask us to pay
Road signs
Who’s behind the sign stealing spree? Police ask for public’s help
Heat Advisory
Watertown ties heat record
Video shows Joseph Damiani on his back porch seconds after his dogs raced past him, closely...
WATCH: Dogs narrowly escape bear by running through doggy door
Several parking spots in front of the Washington Street building were taken away after planter...
City reverses course, will restore some parking spaces

Latest News

Parking spots were taken away after planter boxes were put in. It’s part of the city’s Downtown...
Watertown planters: who knew what and when?
St. Lawrence County Department of Social Services
County attorney: court rulings favor St. Lawrence County Social Services
Maryellen Blevins
Blevins’ appointment to Watertown’s planning commission criticized by 2 lawmakers
Blast From The Past
Blast From The Past: 2004 French Festival