Massena’s Veteran’s Memorial Park to be renovated

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Renovations are scheduled to take place at Massena’s Veteran’s Memorial Park this fall.

The retaining walls on the edge of the park property are either leaning or have collapsed.

Village Mayor Greg Paquin says plans are in the works to make fixes and more.

“Over to the left, nearest the fire station, there’ll be what I call a terrace or observation deck built into that as well as repairing those walls as well. It will all be ADA accessible and we’ll also improve the drainage around here as well,” he said.

As for the cost of the project, estimates are still being made, but have been built into the recent village budget.

“This has been kind of the cornerstone of the community. It honors those who have given the ultimate sacrifice, those that serve in our military today. So, the cost I don’t think is going to be one of the big concerns. I think just doing this right where it lasts for generations to come is more important,” said Paquin.

Massena Department of Public Works Director Marty Miller says the department itself will spearhead most of the restoration and renovations.

“The goal is to get going on the west part of it this fall, where the walls have already deteriorated and have fallen down,” he said.

Paquin says by the time construction is finished, he expects the park to reopen sometime before Veterans Day in 2024.

