Nancy E. Horeth, 87, of Brownville

BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Nancy E. Horeth, 87, Brownville, widow of Ed Horeth, passed away at her home on July 3rd, 2023 under the direction of Hospice of Jefferson County.

Services will be held at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown on Friday, July 14th from 12 noon - 2 pm with a funeral to follow at 2 pm. Burial will follow in the Brownville Cemetery.

A complete obituary will follow.

Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.

