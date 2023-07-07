O’Brien withdraws from race for St. Lawrence County sheriff

Sean O'Brien
Sean O'Brien(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Sean O’Brien has withdrawn from the race for St. Lawrence County sheriff.

“After great consideration and in consultation with my family, I have decided to suspend my campaign,” O’Brien said in a prepared statement.

O’Brien, the current undersheriff, was recently defeated in the primary for the Republican line on the ballot.

Rick Engle, a detective in the sheriff’s office, received 65 percent of the vote.

However, O’Brien planned to run on the Conservative line in November’s general election.

According to the county’s Board of Elections, O’Brien declined the Conservative Party’s line on Friday and withdrew from the race.

“It has been a pleasure and one of my greatest honors serving the community for the last 20 years. I respect the Republican electorate and will move forward with the next chapter in my life,” O’Brien said in the statement. “I sincerely appreciate all of our supporters, their time, and dedication to my campaign. I’d especially like to thank the Conservative party for having the confidence in me as their candidate and for their genuine and unwavering support throughout this process. I am looking forward to a brighter, more peaceful, and positive future for me and my family. Again, thank you and am infinitely grateful to those who supported and believed in my vision for St. Lawrence County.”

Board of Elections officials say the Conservative Party has until July 11 to put forward another candidate for the position.

If there’s no candidate, Engle will run unopposed for sheriff.

7 News reached out to Engle for comment. We’ll update this story if we hear from him.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A downtown Watertown property owner wants parking spaces in front of his building restored -...
Watertown property owner: don’t ask us to pay
Heat Advisory
Watertown ties heat record
Road signs
Who’s behind the sign stealing spree? Police ask for public’s help
Video shows Joseph Damiani on his back porch seconds after his dogs raced past him, closely...
WATCH: Dogs narrowly escape bear by running through doggy door
Eric and Debi Kloss cast their lines in a game of 'Hooked.'
A. Bay couple makes game; ‘hooked’ on fun

Latest News

Motorcycle crash
Woman injured in motorcycle crash
WWNY TV Dinner 11-15-19
TV Dinner: A sauce & a salad
No one was home when fire broke out at a Cape Vincent home Thursday evening.
2 homeless after Cape Vincent fire
Jefferson County Fair
Jefferson County Fair is next week