Still humid, but not as oppressive & not as hot

Friday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It was a very soupy, very muggy morning.

Temperatures were in the low 70s and upper 60s to start, and the dewpoint was close to the same. The closer the dewpoint is to the temperature, the more humid it is.

By the end of the day, it will be warm and humid, but not as hot and oppressive as it’s been the last few days.

A cold front will move through in the afternoon and knock the humidity down a little. Ahead of the front is some unsettled weather.

It will be mostly cloudy with rain here and there. Highs will be around 80 degrees.

It won’t be as muggy overnight as we’ve seen lately. Lows will be in the low- to mid-60s.

There’s only a 20% chance of rain on Saturday. It will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

It will be in the upper 70s on Sunday, too. It will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon/

Monday will be partly sunny with a 30% chance of rain. Highs will be around 80.

Tuesday will be sunny and 85.

There’s a chance of rain each day on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s both days.

