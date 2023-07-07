Trudy Lorraine Dishaw, 57, of Ogdensburg

Trudy Lorraine Dishaw, age 57, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, VT. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Trudy Lorraine Dishaw, age 57, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, VT. A Celebration of Life will be held in Trudy’s memory on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at 1:00PM at the Ogdensburg Moose Lodge. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

Trudy is survived by her three daughters, Chelsie Paro and her fiancé, Josh Matthews, of Ogdensburg, NY; Mikayla Chase and her husband, James, of Rensselaer Falls, NY and Ariana Burrows of Ogdensburg, NY; two grandchildren, Romyn Mills of Ogdensburg, NY and Sulllivan Chase of Rensselaer Falls, NY; one brother, Clark J. Jr. Dishaw and his wife, Lucy, of Ogdensburg, NY; a sister, Susan Green of Ogdensburg, NY; a sister-in-law, Rebecca Dishaw of Ogdensburg and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Trudy is predeceased by her parents, Clark J. and Phyllis J. Dishaw and a brother, Timothy Dishaw.

Trudy was born on November 28, 1965, in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of the late Clark J. and Phyllis J. (Wilson) Dishaw. She graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy Class of 1985. Trudy was employed as a health care assistant at Planned Parent Hood, a teller at St. Lawrence Federal Credit Union for many years, and most recently a keyboard specialist for St. Lawrence County Public Health in Canton, NY.

Trudy greatest joy was spending time with her children, grandchildren, and family and riding her motorcycle. She was a past candystriper at A. Barton Hospital, a former member of the Ogdensburg Chaparrelles and bowled in the Ogdensburg Bowling Alley Women’s League for many years.

