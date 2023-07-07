TV Dinner: A sauce & a salad
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Chef Chris Manning prepares a pair of dishes that are perfect for summer.
The Boca Rota dipping sauce is originally from Hawaii and goes great with fried or grilled meat.
An Asian-inspire cucumber salad is a great accompaniment to any dinner or cookout.
Boca Rota Dipping Sauce
- 1 green onion, minced
- 2 cloves garlic, chopped
- 2 tablespoons Thai style sweet chili sauce
- 1 teaspoon siracha
- 1 cup mayonnaise
Put all the ingredients in a food processor and pulse until smooth.
Use as a dip for grilled or fried foods.
Asian Cumber Salad
- 4 small cucumbers, diced
- 2 green onions, minced
- 1 jalapeño pepper, seeded and minced
- 1 teaspoon minced fresh ginger
- 1 teaspoon minced cilantro
- 1 teaspoon chili flakes
- 1 teaspoon sesame oil
- 1 teaspoon soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon brown sugar
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- Juice of 1 lime
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
Put cucumbers in a medium-size bowl. Combine the rest of the ingredient in a separate bowl and pour over the cucumbers.
