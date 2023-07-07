TV Dinner: A sauce & a salad

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Chef Chris Manning prepares a pair of dishes that are perfect for summer.

The Boca Rota dipping sauce is originally from Hawaii and goes great with fried or grilled meat.

An Asian-inspire cucumber salad is a great accompaniment to any dinner or cookout.

Boca Rota Dipping Sauce

- 1 green onion, minced

- 2 cloves garlic, chopped

- 2 tablespoons Thai style sweet chili sauce

- 1 teaspoon siracha

- 1 cup mayonnaise

Put all the ingredients in a food processor and pulse until smooth.

Use as a dip for grilled or fried foods.

Asian Cumber Salad

- 4 small cucumbers, diced

- 2 green onions, minced

- 1 jalapeño pepper, seeded and minced

- 1 teaspoon minced fresh ginger

- 1 teaspoon minced cilantro

- 1 teaspoon chili flakes

- 1 teaspoon sesame oil

- 1 teaspoon soy sauce

- 1 tablespoon brown sugar

- 1 clove garlic, minced

- Juice of 1 lime

- ½ teaspoon kosher salt

Put cucumbers in a medium-size bowl. Combine the rest of the ingredient in a separate bowl and pour over the cucumbers.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.