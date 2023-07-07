TV Dinner: A sauce & a salad

TV Dinner: A sauce & a salad
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Chef Chris Manning prepares a pair of dishes that are perfect for summer.

The Boca Rota dipping sauce is originally from Hawaii and goes great with fried or grilled meat.

An Asian-inspire cucumber salad is a great accompaniment to any dinner or cookout.

Boca Rota Dipping Sauce

- 1 green onion, minced

- 2 cloves garlic, chopped

- 2 tablespoons Thai style sweet chili sauce

- 1 teaspoon siracha

- 1 cup mayonnaise

Put all the ingredients in a food processor and pulse until smooth.

Use as a dip for grilled or fried foods.

Asian Cumber Salad

- 4 small cucumbers, diced

- 2 green onions, minced

- 1 jalapeño pepper, seeded and minced

- 1 teaspoon minced fresh ginger

- 1 teaspoon minced cilantro

- 1 teaspoon chili flakes

- 1 teaspoon sesame oil

- 1 teaspoon soy sauce

- 1 tablespoon brown sugar

- 1 clove garlic, minced

- Juice of 1 lime

- ½ teaspoon kosher salt

Put cucumbers in a medium-size bowl. Combine the rest of the ingredient in a separate bowl and pour over the cucumbers.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A downtown Watertown property owner wants parking spaces in front of his building restored -...
Watertown property owner: don’t ask us to pay
Heat Advisory
Watertown ties heat record
Road signs
Who’s behind the sign stealing spree? Police ask for public’s help
Video shows Joseph Damiani on his back porch seconds after his dogs raced past him, closely...
WATCH: Dogs narrowly escape bear by running through doggy door
Eric and Debi Kloss cast their lines in a game of 'Hooked.'
A. Bay couple makes game; ‘hooked’ on fun

Latest News

TV Dinner: A sauce & a salad
Kate Evans sent us this shot of daisies at sunset in Rutland.
Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: The Fourth, flowers & north country scenery
Dayna Lancaster tends to her alpacas at her Rock Hollow Farm in Hermon.
Ag report: Checking in with the ‘Rock Hollow Boys’
Lowville author and artist Trish Michael reads from one of her children's books, "The Sorry...
Local author inspires others with books she wrote for her kids