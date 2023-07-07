Woman injured in motorcycle crash

ANTWERP, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown woman was hospitalized after she crashed her motorcycle in the town of Antwerp on Thursday.

State police say 23-year-old Adilyna Forschler was traveling northeast on County Route 22 near Houghton Road around 6 p.m. when she lost control of the bike due to excessive speed, went off the road, and struck a fence.

Forschler was thrown from the bike and suffered internal injuries. She was taken to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, where she was listed in stable condition.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.