Woman injured in motorcycle crash

Motorcycle crash
Motorcycle crash(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ANTWERP, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown woman was hospitalized after she crashed her motorcycle in the town of Antwerp on Thursday.

State police say 23-year-old Adilyna Forschler was traveling northeast on County Route 22 near Houghton Road around 6 p.m. when she lost control of the bike due to excessive speed, went off the road, and struck a fence.

Forschler was thrown from the bike and suffered internal injuries. She was taken to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, where she was listed in stable condition.

