Amber Alert issued for missing N.C. teen who may be headed to Alabama

Jocelyn Jacobs (L) is believed to be with Maria M. Gunn (R).
Jocelyn Jacobs (L) is believed to be with Maria M. Gunn (R).(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Gray Media
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PEMBROKE, N.C. (Gray News) - Police in North Carolina are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who may be headed to Alabama.

Pembroke police say Jocelyn Jacobs, 15, is believed to be with Maria M. Gunn, 37.

The two are said to be in a white Ford Explorer with Alabama tag number 725BK1. The vehicle is described as chrome silver trim on the rear displaying “EXPLORER.”

Jacobs has black hair and brown eyes. She is 5′2″ and weighs 135 lbs. She was last seen wearing a dark T-shirt and blue sweatpants with the lettering Pink down the left leg.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 733-9569.

