A chance to showcase their lacrosse skills at Watertown High

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Some of the best boys lacrosse players from Northern and Central New York were on hand Friday afternoon at Watertown High for the Showcase at the 1812.

It’s a chance for the players ranging from from rising sophomores to juniors and seniors to showcase their skills for a number of college coaches from around the area.

”We’ve got right around 60 kids. It’s just a great opportunity for the kids to be seen by college coaches. We’ve never had anything in this area like this before, so it’s a super exciting time,” said Mike Schepis, 1812 Sports and Entertainment Vice President.

For the coaches, it’s a chance to see some up and coming talent that they may not have had an opportunity to see in person, or find that diamond in the rough that may have slipped under their radar.

”I think this is a great opportunity to see kids, particularly from the North Country area, I guess all points Syracuse and north, which we’re excited about. We want to make sure we are getting a good look at those young men and we want to promote St. Lawrence University to them but also get a sense of who they are,” said Mike Mahoney, St. Lawrence Men’s Lacrosse Coach.

”Yeah, we always want to get to these events just for that reason alone. There’s always some guys you see throughout the season that maybe you missed. It’s just tough to get to everything. For the North Country to have an event like this, this is great to make sure we’re seeing all the best talent here in the North Country,” said Pat Harrington, SUNY Canton Men’s Lacrosse Coach.

The event is broke down into 4 teams that play against each other with the college coaches getting the chance to coach the players.

For coaches like SUNY Potsdam’s Rick Berkman, it’s a unique opportunity.

”Well, you know, mostly what we’re looking for- I mean, all of us coaches are trying to find athletes that fit into our program and can help our programs get a little bit stronger for the future,” said Berkman.

As for the players, they say it’s an exciting opportunity to flash their skills and possibly get the chance to one day continue their lacrosse careers at the next level.

”Yeah, it is exciting. Just good recognition, get yourself out there. Just a great opportunity for all these kids,” said South Jeff senior Connor Leone.

”Well, it’s definitely a little nerve racking, but it’s a great opportunity to get yourself out there and be recognized,” said I.H.C sophomore Connor Laduc.

A field of dreams that these players hope lead them on to bigger and better things after their high school careers are finished.

