Dean A. Stephenson, 72, of Watertown

Dean A. Stephenson, 72, of Perch Lake Rd., passed away, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Dean A. Stephenson, 72, of Perch Lake Rd., passed away, Saturday, July 1, 2023.

Born on February 6, 1951 in Gouverneur, NY, he was a son of Harry Everett and Julia Margaret Simonds Stephenson. He was a 1969 graduate of Hammond Central School.

Dean entered the US Army in 1971 and was honorably discharged in 1974.

He lived with Ruthann M. Mix since1982 and the couple married August 24, 1985 at the Woolworth Memorial United Methodist Church, Great Bend, NY. A previous marriage to Mary Ellen Groff ended in divorce.

In his early years he worked for Ken Brown & Sons, Theresa, NY, Taylor Implement, Watertown, NY. During this time, he also was owner and operator of D & D Autobody Shop, Watertown, NY. This was part time in the beginning and full time in the early 1980′s to present.

Dean was a member of the Brownville American Legion.

He enjoyed motorcycles, his trucks, classic cars, traveling, camping and having a beer with friends and family. Dean was also an easy-going guy with a great sense of humor.

Survivors include his wife, Ruthann; three children, son and daughter-in-law, Stephen and Stephanie Stephenson, Jacksonville, FL, son, Scott Stephenson and his companion, Beth Recore, Watertown, NY, daughter, Deanna Stephenson, Watertown, NY; three grandchildren, Shelby Stephenson and her companion, Dillon Intorcia, Savannah Stephenson, and Maddison Stephenson and her companion, Derek Rankin; one great-grandson, Henry Robert Intorcia and one great-grandson on the way, Bennett Matthew Rankin; a brother, Ray Stephenson, Theresa, NY; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Joan and Irving Shampine, Gouverneur, NY, and Carol Stephenson, Rensselaer Falls, NY; his beloved dog, Chico; nieces, nephews and cousins.

His parents, a sister, Donna Young and a brother Gil Stephenson, passed away previously.

A Celebration of Life will be held, Friday, July 14, 2023 at the Brownville American Legion starting at 3 pm.

Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located at the top.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.