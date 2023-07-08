Frances Elizabeth Walker, 92, of Beaver Falls

Frances Elizabeth Walker, 92, formerly of Cut-Off Rd., Beaver Falls, died on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at Lewis County Hospital Extended Care Facility, Lowville. (Source: Funeral Home)

BEAVER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Frances Elizabeth Walker, 92, formerly of Cut-Off Rd., Beaver Falls, died on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at Lewis County Hospital Extended Care Facility, Lowville.

Born on August 16, 1930 in Albany, NY, a daughter of Iva Mae and Percy C. (Jones) Lenegar, she was a 1948 graduate of Carthage High School.

She married Terry F. Walker on September 24, 1949 in the Salem Evangelical United Brethren Church in Beaver Falls. Mr. Walker died on August 19, 2012.

Her working career spanned many years with varied jobs and positions including working as a punch press and carding machine operator at Beaverite Products in Beaver Falls. She later worked as a secretary and bookkeeper at the former JP Lewis Company; as a part time postal clerk for several years at the Beaver Falls Post Office, and as a receptionist for Fibre Products Research Ctr. Lastly, she worked for over 25 years at Gerald Nortz Auto Dealership in Lowville as their bookkeeper and secretary.

Her favorite hobbies and pastimes included: walking, reading, knitting, Square Dancing, spending time with friends playing cards, being with family and traveling.

Many summers were enjoyed at Moon Lake and Wellesley Island. She also enjoyed wintering with her husband in Sarasota and Aruba for many years.

Fran was an Officer for many organizations including: The Grange, Women’s Legion Auxiliary, and Senior Citizens.

Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Steven T. and Eileen Walker, of Cincinnati, OH, her daughter and son-in-law, Suzanne W. and Wilbur Stanford, Jr., of Glenfield, NY; two granddaughters, Christine (Brian) Williams, of Richmond, VA, and Allison (Tyler) Furlong, and two great grandchildren, Madelyn and James Furlong, all of Cincinnati, OH; two brothers, Charles (Rita) Lenegar, of Tacoma, WA, and George (Mary Lee) Lenegar, of Albany, NY; two sisters, Patricia Kane, of Delmar, NY and Mary Lou VonLanger, of Watervliet, NY, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her loving husband of almost 63 years, she was predeceased by her brother, Allen Lenegar.

A funeral service for Frances will be held on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Salem Christian Fellowship Church in Beaver Falls where she was a life time member. Burial will follow in Riverside Annex Cemetery in Beaver Falls.

Calling hours will also be held on Tuesday, July 11th beginning at 9:30 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. funeral service at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Beaver Falls Volunteer Fire Department.

Arrangements are with Scanlon Funeral Home, Croghan.

