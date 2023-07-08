Francis Boots “Ateronhiatakon”, 73, of Akwesasne

Fransic Boots “Ateronhiatakon” peacefully passed into the spiritual world on July 5, 2023. (Source: Funeral Home)

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Fransic Boots “Ateronhiatakon” peacefully passed into the spiritual world on July 5, 2023, he was born October 27, 1948 at his maternal grandparents Katie and Paul Caldwell home. He grew up in Cornwall Island. Married Lisa Thomas in the early 70′s and was later in a relationship with Margie Marquis.

He is survived by his children, Kawenniiosta (Joe), Teioronhiate (Crystal), Mandaque, Sohahiio, Karatohon (Cheryl), Konwanietawi (Zane), his grandchildren, Kai, Nora, Reese, Lita Jane, Odessa, Mskwaa-desiinh, Cala and Kanerahtine.

He is survived by his siblings, John, Diane, Harvey, Anna, Yvonne, Jake, Emily and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Mike and Agnes (Caldwell) he was predeceased by his siblings, Peter, James (Julia), Joseph (Barbara), Catherine-Lena (Ray), Margaret (Peter), Elizabeth-Betty (Carl), Fredrick, Richard, Angus (Harriet) and Stephen (Beverly) and in-laws, Harriet, Patricia and Beverly.

Ateronhiatakon, attended Cornwall Island Day School, East Front Public School, St. Lawrence High School and Mater Dei College, graduating with an Associate’s Degree

Ateronhiatakon started his spiritual path and learning traditional teachings in the 1960′s, and traveled with the White Roots of Peace. He was well known for sharing his knowledge, teaching our language, and officiating ceremonies. His speeches were heartfelt and encouraged healing. He was truly a gift to the to the people, his kindness and his way of communicating would make anyone comfortable even in uneasy situations. Francis honored all his teachers, people of the confederacy, elders and community members who shared their love, and knowledge of our traditional ways.

He will be presented at the Kanienkehaka Kaianerehkowa Kanonsesne located at 570 Route 37 in Akweswasne, starting on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at 2pm, until the funeral service on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at 10:00 am. Burial will take place at the Jocks Cemetery on 136B Jock Road in Akwesasne. Funeral arrangements are with Donaldson’s Funeral Home.

Donations can be made to the Kanienkehaka Kaianerehkowa Kanonsesne

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.