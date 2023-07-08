Hopenhagen Farm Lavender Festival brings hundreds to Copenhagen

A festival revolving around all things lavender brings hundreds out to Copenhagen every summer.
By Brendan Straub
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - A festival revolving around all things lavender brings hundreds out to Copenhagen every summer.

The 5th annual Hopenhagen Farm Lavender Festival took place on Saturday, offering people a chance to browse through the lavender fields and cut their own bundles.

There were more than 100 craft and food vendors on hand, too.

The farm’s owner, Mary Rumble, says weather conditions this past spring caused a later bloom than normal for her fields, but she says the crop began to come into its purple color just in time for this year’s festival.

“I just want them to have a good time, enjoy the weather, enjoy the vendors, and it is all about them being satisfied as much as we are satisfied that we have all these guests coming to our farm,” said Rumble.

Rumble says she and her husband started the farm as a way to stay busy in retirement and look forward to continue expanding the festival with continued community input for years to come.

