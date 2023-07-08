Janet J. “Kawennano:ron” Herne, 86, of Akwesasne

Janet J. “Kawennano:ron” Herne, 86, Turtle Clan, a longtime resident of Cook Road, passed away early Thursday morning, July 6, 2023 at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. (Source: Funeral Home)

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Janet J. “Kawennano:ron” Herne, 86, Turtle Clan, a longtime resident of Cook Road, passed away early Thursday morning, July 6, 2023 at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

Janet was born on September 11, 1936, on St. Regis Island, the daughter of the late Mose Neil and Delia “Louise” (Point) Thompson. She grew up on St. Regis Island where she attended school.

Janet was a homemaker who dedicated her life to raising her family and worked as a chef for Partridge House. She was member of the Mohawk Nation Longhouse and the Akwesasne Death Benefits. Janet had a generous spirit and was always helping others. She enjoyed boating and farming on St. Regis Island.

Janet is survived by her children, Reginald (Josephine) Herne, Dale (Sherri) Herne, Matthew Neil (Lorna) Herne, Lewis (Audrey) Herne, June (Jim) Oshineegish, and Mose (Ann) Herne; “lots” of grandchildren and tons of great grandchildren; her sister-in-law, Marie Casey; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Earl Reginald Herne on January 12, 2015, her brother, Mose Neil Thompson, Jr. and a grandson, Dominic Jacobs.

Friends may call at Akwesasne Homemakers beginning Tuesday at 12 noon until the time of service at 11:00 AM at Akwesasne Homemakers.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friend may share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.