Mennonite heritage honored at Zwanzigstein Festival

TOWN OF CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - Just outside the Village of Croghan was a celebration of all things Mennonite history.

Folks traveled to the Adirondack Mennonite Heritage Farm for this year’s Zwanzigstein Festival, or “Z” Festival.

The event, which commemorates Lewis County’s Mennonite population featured free demonstrations like knitting, beekeeping and woodworking.

Food wise, folks were able to choose between warm and hot meals in addition to a selection of pastries and homemade ice cream.

For the more historically inclined, archive tours were available which took visitors into a Mennonite Museum that catalogues centuries of history directly underneath the farmhouse.

“We think it’s important to have people be aware of what the Anabaptist Mennonite story is,” said Bernadine Schwartzentruber, Vice President of the Adirondack Mennonite Heritage Association.

“We are so blessed to have a temperature controlled environment which is so important to preserve,” said Rosanna Moser, Curator of the Mennonite Heritage Farm.

If you didn’t get a chance to head to the “Z” Festival on Sunday, there are still opportunities at the Mennonite Heritage Farm. It is open for visitors on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.