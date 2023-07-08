Mennonite heritage honored at Zwanzigstein Festival

Just outside the Village of Croghan was a celebration of all things Mennonite history.
Just outside the Village of Croghan was a celebration of all things Mennonite history.(wwny)
By Chad Charette
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - Just outside the Village of Croghan was a celebration of all things Mennonite history.

Folks traveled to the Adirondack Mennonite Heritage Farm for this year’s Zwanzigstein Festival, or “Z” Festival.

The event, which commemorates Lewis County’s Mennonite population featured free demonstrations like knitting, beekeeping and woodworking.

Food wise, folks were able to choose between warm and hot meals in addition to a selection of pastries and homemade ice cream.

For the more historically inclined, archive tours were available which took visitors into a Mennonite Museum that catalogues centuries of history directly underneath the farmhouse.

“We think it’s important to have people be aware of what the Anabaptist Mennonite story is,” said Bernadine Schwartzentruber, Vice President of the Adirondack Mennonite Heritage Association.

“We are so blessed to have a temperature controlled environment which is so important to preserve,” said Rosanna Moser, Curator of the Mennonite Heritage Farm.

If you didn’t get a chance to head to the “Z” Festival on Sunday, there are still opportunities at the Mennonite Heritage Farm. It is open for visitors on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rick Engle and Sean O'Brien
O’Brien withdraws from race for St. Lawrence County sheriff, Engle makes plans
No one was home when fire broke out at a Cape Vincent home Thursday evening.
2 homeless after Cape Vincent fire
Motorcycle crash
Woman injured in motorcycle crash
St. Lawrence County Department of Social Services
County attorney: court rulings favor St. Lawrence County Social Services
Road signs
Who’s behind the sign stealing spree? Police ask for public’s help

Latest News

A festival revolving around all things lavender brings hundreds out to Copenhagen every summer.
Hopenhagen Farm Lavender Festival brings hundreds to Copenhagen
WWNY Blast From The Past: 2004 French Festival
WWNY 87-year-old water skier still going strong
WWNY Massena’s Veteran’s Memorial Park to be renovated