Olde Home Days brings focus to history and first responders

CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - With bounce houses, historical tours, and plenty of food, there was something for everyone at Croghan’s Olde Home Days.

“I just think that Croghan is doing a fantastic job to bring people in. It’s really great,” said Barbara Chervini.

Festivities unofficially kicked off at Croghan’s Volunteer Fire Department with a showcase of first responder’s skills.

“We had an extrication demonstration. We had a car set up here, invited the community down to see how we would extricate someone from a vehicle. LifeNet 710 from Watertown came in. They’re our air medical,” said Croghan Fire Chief Rob Shultz.

After the folks from LifeNet took off, the department held an open house both to educate and potentially bolster its ranks.

“Every volunteer department right now is struggling to get volunteers. We’re showing people what we do and trying to get volunteers at the same time. Basically, just showing the community what their taxes are paying for,” said Shultz.

Just across the street, celebrations continued at the Railway Historical Society with a chicken barbecue fundraiser. The money raised helps keep the museum running smoothly.

For folks looking for something a little different, the Railway Historical Society even offered rides on a trolley.

“This train museum, I took my grandkids here years ago. I knew I wanted to come today and go on the ride,” said Frank Mancari.

“We also have to get some of that good Croghan Bologna,” said Jeanine Zinsmeyer.

From rescues to railroads, there was a little something for everyone at this year’s Olde Home Days.

