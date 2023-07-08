Swim, bike, run - Henderson Harbor hosts a sprint triathlon

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSON HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - More than a hundred participants took part in the Henderson Harbor Sprint Triathlon Saturday morning.

The event kicked off with a 750 meter swim in the harbor, followed by a 12.43 mile bike ride (20 kilometers) and a 5 kilometer run. Participants could do any combination of the three events and relay teams were also an option.

In individuals, the winner in the men’s division finished in just over 58 minutes and the winner in the women’s division came in at just over 1 hour and 9 minutes.

Put on by the Henderson Business and Community Council, the proceeds go to helping the booster club at Belleville Henderson School and towards events held for kids in the town.

