55th annual French Festival sees record participation

The 55th annual French Festival wrapped up Sunday, bringing out what officials say were record...
By Sandy Torres
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - The 55th annual French Festival wrapped up Sunday, bringing out what officials say were record crowds.

Kristi Stumpf Rork, Executive Director of the Cape Vincent Chamber of Commerce says thousands stopped by Cape Vincent for the festival this weekend.

Throughout the festivities, people could stop and browse through dozens of food and craft vendors, listened to live music and immersed themselves in the village’s rich French history.

Stumpf Rork called this year’s turnout remarkable.

“We’ve never seen numbers of this amount, it has just been unbelievable and we are so excited for our small town to see these numbers,” said Stumpf Rork.

On Sunday a new addition to the festivities was added: a kid-preneur sale which featured several kids working to make a buck.

