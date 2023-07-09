French Festival features young entrepreneurs in new tradition

CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - A kidpreneur sale took center stage on the Village Green in Cape Vincent as part of the 55th annual French Festival. It’s a new tradition with lots of engagement from area children.

Elle and Lilly were counting their earnings of the day so far.

“We started working on this about a few weeks ago, and we made like a really pretty sign,” said Lilly Chavoustie and Elle Ingerson.

These business partners had handcrafted jewelry and sea glass for sale at their booth. They say they’ve learned some valuable lessons throughout this experience.

“You have to like, take your time to get everything together, you can’t just get it all together in like one day,” said Lilly.

“Yeah, it took us like 3-4 weeks to make the bracelets and then set them up and find the sea glass, too,” said Elle.

On the other side of the green was young musician Alistar Benjamin.

“I made a cup of money, it’s really fun being out here playing for real,” said Alistar.

Alistar wants to go to college one day, but says he would like to play his saxophone on the side to make some extra cash.

“I love doing this on the side and I hope that I keep on doing this in the future,” said Alistar.

Meanwhile, Sam Duffany was digging into his creative side.

“I know caricatures are usually kind of goofy, but I’m trying to just draw pictures of people a little normally. No big heads and ears,” said Sam.

He says it is only his second time doing caricatures ever and he appreciates the opportunity to practice.

“It’s great, everyone is having a good time it seems. I haven’t seen a kid get sad yet this whole time that I’ve been here, and they are getting a good start. Like some of these kids might end up making jobs off the stuff that they are doing today. It’s good practice and work ethic,” said Sam.

Practicing at a young age is just what it may take to one day run their own businesses.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.