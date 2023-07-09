Heavy rain for some

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Heavy rain is leading to flash flooding in Lewis County. Meanwhile the rest of the area will see scattered rain showers that will be heavy at times.

Monday we will see a 50% for scattered rain showers with highs in the upper 70s.

Tuesday we will see a few morning rain showers before clearing out in the afternoon. Highs Tuesday will get into the lower to mid 80s.

Wednesday rain will return with highs in the upper 70s.

Widespread rain is likely on Thursday with highs in the upper 70s to around 80.

