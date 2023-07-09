Hilda A. “Chunny” Herne, 85, of Akwesasne

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Hilda A. “Chunny” Herne, 85, a lifelong resident of 1498 State Route 37, passed away Thursday evening, July 6, 2023, at Iakhihsohtha Lodge, where she was a resident since March 2022.

Hilda was born on January 31, 1938, at the family farm in Hogansburg, the daughter of the late William Kanawato and Mary Charlotte Saiawenre (White) Herne. She attended the Mohawk School, Bombay High School and graduated from Salmon River High School in 1956.

Following graduation Hilda remained on the Farm caring for her Father and Mother. She later worked at the Bombay Slipper Factory and Pauline’s Diner as a waitress and baker. She proudly retired with a 24-year career as a Franklin County Home Health Aide.

Hilda had a great love for flower gardening, cooking and baking for family and friends. Friday nights she hosted a dinner and a Scrabble game with cousins and friends at her home. She always had a dog. She enjoyed playing the piano and organ, doing embroidery, feeding the birds and caring for her home. Additionally, she was a lifelong communicant of the St. Regis Catholic Church, an active member of the Akwesasne Garden Club and the Akwesasne Senior Citizens.

Hilda is survived her sister, Phoebe Herne Curran of Massena; her brother-in-laws, Walter Morris, Bronx, NY and Phil Mangone, Clifton, NJ; her godchildren Mary Beth Curran and Susan White. She is also survived by nieces and nephews Wayne (Betty) Mitchell, Wanda (Rob) Patterson, Wesley (Debbie) Laughing; Linda (Craig Bader) Howe, Leslie (Elaine) Thompson, Jerry (Connie) Thompson, Jean (Marty) Altman; Phil (Kim) Mangone, Nick (Donna) Mangone; William, Donna, Dianne, Norman (Kim) and Rodney Herne; Marie Morris, Betsy (Joe) O’Hagan, Walter (Tricia) Morris, William Morris; Mary Beth (Kevin) Curran, Carolyn (Bob) Cook and Sharon (Tim) Curran; many great and great great nieces and nephews.

Hilda’s family wishes to extend their love and appreciation to the loving, kind, and caring staff at Iakhihsohtha Lodge. The entire staff went out of their way to personally care for, spend time with and treat Aunt Chunny like she was their Tota. She loved each and every one of you like you were part of her family.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her longtime companion, Robert R. Thompson; her sisters and brother-in-laws, Mary Elizabeth “Betty” (Harlon) Grant, Anna Mae (Bill Mitchell) (Peter) Laughing, Christie (Stewart) Thompson, Caroline Mangone, Emily Morris, Loretta (Michael) Rock, Martha Holly Herne (in infancy), her brother and sister-in-law Lawrence (Delores) Herne; brother-in-law James Curran, nephews Harlon Grant, Jr., Billy (survived by Peggy) Mitchell, and Wally (survived by Martha) Mitchell; and great nephews Trey Mitchell, Christopher Thompson and Justin Altman.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends may call Thursday 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 10:00 AM at St. Regis Catholic Church with Rev. Jerome Pastores, officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Hogansburg.

In lieu of flowers the family wishes you remember to always be kind and compassionate to others.

Friends may share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.