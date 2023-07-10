Christopher Andrew Richardson, 58, of Adams Center

Christopher Andrew Richardson, 58, passed away Tuesday, July 4th, unexpectedly in his home. (Source: Funeral Home)

ADAMS CENTER, New York (WWNY) - Christopher Andrew Richardson, 58, passed away Tuesday, July 4th, unexpectedly in his home.

Born December 7, 1964, in Saranac Lake, the son of the late Dennis Edward and Joyce (Mills) Richardson. Chris was a graduate of Carthage Central High School Class of 1983 and became a Certified Auto Mechanic through the Jeff/Lewis BOCES training program. He started his career at Lofink’s Motor Company at their original location on Mechanic Street in Carthage and was part of the team that relocated to the Martin Street Road location that is currently housed by Caskinette Ford. Chris was later hired by Billy Caprara and worked in the service department at the Volkswagen Dealership in Watertown and remained there when the ownership switched to the Bob Johnson’s Dealership.

During his youth, Chris played hockey and always made ice skating look easy even in his older years. He also served as an acolyte at Grace Episcopal Church, Carthage, and was active in the church youth group. It was there that he met his future wife, Alice.

Christopher married Alice P.M. Barnum on September 27, 1986 at Trinity Episcopal Church, Watertown, with the Reverend Walter Giles and Reverend Harry Little co-officiating.

Chris is remembered for being mild mannered, and was always the go-to person when his family, friends or neighbors needed help with anything. He was an extra pair of hands with any building project or repair. He could work on any engine, big or small but his favorite was always a good Ford engine. A Ford Shelby always caught his attention in any showroom or parking lot. When he wasn’t helping others, he would spend his down time traveling with his sisters, enjoying a round or two of golf, watching professional hockey, or just being with his children. Chris always expressed great pride when talking about his children, they were his pride and joy. To know Chris was to love him, as he will always be remembered for the smile on his face and the happiness he brought into every room.

He is survived by his four children Andrew C. Richardson, Scott LD Richardson, Kathleen C. Richardson, and Jessie M. Richardson; his two grandchildren, Aubrey and Orion, his two sisters Andrea Bartholomew and Denise Rathman-Richardson, and 14 nieces and nephews. Chris is pre-deceased by both his parents and his wife, Alice.

A memorial service will be held at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, Adams, NY on Saturday, July 15th at 11am with a reception to follow. Private burial will be held for the family at Swinburne Cemetery, Deer River. Arrangements are with Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage to which condolences to the family can be made online at www.bezanillafh.com. Chris’s family wish to extend their heartfelt thanks to the communities of Adams, Adams Center, and the Emmanuel Episcopal Church for their support and condolences.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made on Chris’s behalf to The Joslin’s Diabetes Center, Hospice of Jefferson County, and the South Jefferson Rescue Squad.

