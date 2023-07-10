Crews work to repair roads hit hard by flash floods

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sunday’s flash flooding in Lewis County damaged local roads, including River Road in the town of New Bremen.

Town Highway Superintendent Douglas Herzig says Sunday’s scene was like nothing he had ever seen before.

“This was a unique situation. As much rain as we got in such a short period of time - I’m being told anywhere from 3 to 6 inches in the area,” he said.

Heavy rain hit Lewis County hard, leaving some roads needing repair. River Road was underwater Sunday.

Crews from the town of New Bremen worked Monday to reopen River Road, but the wet weather made it more challenging.

“Definitely the rain is not helping us. It’d be nice if it was sunny, but if it stays light, we’ll probably be okay. If we get heavy downpours, we’ll probably have to pull off and go check our other roads as we had 3 other road closures last night,” said Herzig.

Along with River Road; Benton, Deveines, and Hoffman roads also washed out.

In the town of Croghan, crews spent the day trying to get Effey Falls Road back in business.

“With rain like that, and at the bottom of the hill, it comes down so fast that it’s got to go somewhere, so you get them washouts,” said Al Shaw, the town of Croghan highway superintendent.

Crews will watch the forecast and hope for drier conditions to prevail.

Meanwhile, River Road is expected to reopen on Monday night.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.