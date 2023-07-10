Crews work to repair roads hit hard by flash floods

Flash floods damaged River Road in the town of New Bremen
Flash floods damaged River Road in the town of New Bremen(WWNY)
By Zach Grady
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sunday’s flash flooding in Lewis County damaged local roads, including River Road in the town of New Bremen.

Town Highway Superintendent Douglas Herzig says Sunday’s scene was like nothing he had ever seen before.

“This was a unique situation. As much rain as we got in such a short period of time - I’m being told anywhere from 3 to 6 inches in the area,” he said.

Heavy rain hit Lewis County hard, leaving some roads needing repair. River Road was underwater Sunday.

Crews from the town of New Bremen worked Monday to reopen River Road, but the wet weather made it more challenging.

“Definitely the rain is not helping us. It’d be nice if it was sunny, but if it stays light, we’ll probably be okay. If we get heavy downpours, we’ll probably have to pull off and go check our other roads as we had 3 other road closures last night,” said Herzig.

Along with River Road; Benton, Deveines, and Hoffman roads also washed out.

In the town of Croghan, crews spent the day trying to get Effey Falls Road back in business.

“With rain like that, and at the bottom of the hill, it comes down so fast that it’s got to go somewhere, so you get them washouts,” said Al Shaw, the town of Croghan highway superintendent.

Crews will watch the forecast and hope for drier conditions to prevail.

Meanwhile, River Road is expected to reopen on Monday night.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan Kilborn
Man charged in alleged domestic incident
Cristiano Zeldon
Waddington man injured by Russian missile attack while volunteering in Ukraine
River Road in the town of New Bremen was closed after flash flooding washed out part of the...
Flash flooding closes several roads in Lewis County
Dispatchers say construction workers had struck gas lines.
Woman charged in connection with ‘Trip Around the County’ crackdown
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states

Latest News

The 206th Jefferson County Fair kicks off Tuesday at the Watertown Fairgrounds.
Getting ready for 206th Jefferson County Fair
About three-and-a-half miles of new north country trails are ready to be explored at Keewaydin...
Keewaydin State Park unveils new trails
No Dogs Left Behind sanctuary
Revised plans for dog business to go before planning board
A skateboard park proposal is the lone item on Monday night's Watertown City Council agenda.
Plan for skateboard park to be presented to Watertown lawmakers