Donna M. Leana, 74, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Donna M. Leana, 74, passed away on the afternoon of July 8, 2023 at Hospice of Jefferson County. She was born on March 10, 1949 in Watertown, New York to Philomena and Dominick Leana. Donna lived her entire life in the Watertown area.

Donna graduated from Sackets Harbor Central School in 1967 and then went on to attend the Christelle’s School of Cosmetology graduating in 1968. Donna also held several certificates from Jefferson Community College, The Institute of Banking, and administrative assistant courses. Donna worked two jobs for many years. She was a waitress at the Country Inn, a family-owned business which operated for 40 years on Route 3. Donna’s primary job was as an Administrative /Executive Secretary. She worked at Jefferson County Saving Bank/Chase Bank for 21 years. She then moved to New York Casualty Insurance for the next 10 years and ended her work career at Samaritan Medical Center where she worked for 15 years, retiring in May of 2016.

Donna enjoyed spending her time with family and friends. She spent time baking, sewing, crocheting, knitting, and paper crafting. Donna was an active member of the community. She used her ability to crochet, and over the years made several blankets for the patients at Hospice of Jefferson County and local nursing homes. Donna was known for her cookie baking for the holidays but especially at Christmas.

Donna is survived by her sister: Christine Bibbins (George), Nieces: Aimee Bibbins and Cara Frederick (Chad), Great Nephew Brock Frederick, Aunt Phyllis Oddi and several cousins. She was predeceased by her parents: Philomena and Dominick Leana, Maternal Grandparents Paulina (Morgia) and Ettore Oddi, Paternal Grandparents Anthony and Concetta Leana.

There will be calling hours at St. Anthony’s Church, Arsenal Street, Watertown on Monday, July 17, from 10:30 - 11:30am, followed by the mass celebrated at 12:00pm. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery following the mass. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown and online condolences to her family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Donna’s Memory to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601.

