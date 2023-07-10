Flash flooding closes several roads in Lewis County

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Flash flooding due to heavy rain hitting Lewis County has closed off several roads. The worst of the weather is hitting areas of the county Lowville and north. That includes areas around Watson, New Breman, Croghan, and Belfort.

Since 5 p.m. Sunday, the radar estimates 4-7 inches of rain has fallen in that area as of this posting. That’s within a 3 hour time frame.

According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, Snell Road is closed from Benton Road to Crestview Drive because of a washed out road as the water is over the roadway.

They also say parts of Effley Falls Road are closed until further notice near Belfort due to downed wires.

River Road between State Route 813 and Number Four Road is also closed to traffic.

