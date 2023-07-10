Garry Thomas Putnam, 59, of Copenhagen

Garry Thomas Putnam, 59, of Copenhagen, NY, passed away unexpectedly on July 6, 2023 following...
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Garry Thomas Putnam, 59, of Copenhagen, NY, passed away unexpectedly on July 6, 2023 following a heart attack.

He was born on December 9, 1963 in Fort Gordon, GA, son of Ivan Arthur and Kathleen Ella (Kenney) Putnam.  He graduated from Watertown High School in 1983.

Following school he began working as a driver for Glen-Nel in Black River and later as a laborer for Tricel.  In 2005, he began his career as a mechanic working for Freeman Bus Corp. He continued to work for First Student at Indian River Central School District in Philadelphia, NY up to the current time.

He married Amy J. Vroman on August 15, 1992 in Black River.  The couple resided in Copenhagen where Amy is a homemaker.

Garry enjoyed hunting, fishing, working on cars, and spending time with his grandchildren.

Among his survivors are his wife, Amy J. Putnam, Copenhagen, NY; three daughters and two sons in law, Sarah M. (Sam) Thesier, Carthage, NY, Christina (Earl) Thornton, Watertown, NY and Amanda Brown, Watertown, NY; a son, Zachary Gonser, and a grandson, Nathan Brown, Copenhagen, NY; a brother, Kenneth Putnam; two sisters, Kathy Putnam and Mary Parody; and a sister in law, Cindy Putnam, all of Watertown, NY; a brother in law, William Vroman, LaVista, NE and a sister in law and her husband, Dawn and Joel Kammerdeiner, of Tonawanda, NY; 9 grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides his parents he is predeceased by a brother, Gene Putnam, a sister, Linda Arndt and a sister in law, Penny Putnam and his in laws, Gordon C and Karen A. Vroman.

A graveside service for family and close friends will be held in Felts Mills Cemetery at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 15th. A celebration of life will immediately follow at the Felts Mills Fire Department.

Arrangements are with the Bruce Funeral Home and online condolences may be left at www.brucefh.com

